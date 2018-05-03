Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call- Nova rocked, Bucs drop third straight

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

Needing a win after dropping the first two games of their series against the Washington Nationals, the Pittsburgh Pirates turned to Ivan Nova, who has pitched pretty well as of late.

Nova didn’t deliver, allowing eight runs, five of which were earned, in 5.2 innings of work in a 9-3 loss to the Nats.

The Bucs have now lost three straight after putting together a five-game win streak.

Coming into the night Nova had allowed more than three runs in just one of his previous six starts and had allowed just one run combined in his last two.

Nova allowed 11 hits and walked a pair on the night.

Bryce Harper and Matt (did you know he went to Slippery Rock) Adams homered in the first off Nova and that was really all Washington starter Stephen Strasburg needed.

Strasburg went seven frames, allowing seven hits and a pair of earned runs while striking out 11.

The Pirates had a 1-0 lead when Corey Dickerson drove in Gregory Polanco with a fielders choice and Dickerson tied the game at two in the third with an RBI single.

But Nova blew up after that, allowing a run in each of the third and fourth before allowing four in the fifth where a Max Moroff error didn’t help matters much.

Nova didn’t make quality pitches when he had to as the Nats went 6 for 19 (.316) with runners in scoring position.

Francisco Cervelli hit his fifth homer of the season in the sixth inning.

On the Mend

Joe Musgrove will make his second rehab start on Sunday.

He is scheduled to throw 65 pitches for Double-A Altoona.

Up Next

The Pirates will look to avoid a four-game sweep when Trevor Williams (4-1, 2.29 ERA) gets the ball this afternoon.

He will be opposed by Washington’s Jeremy Hellickson (0-0, 4.11).

After each Pittsburgh Pirates game, we take to our twitter to recap the game in 280 characters.

#Pirates crushed again tonight, losing 9-3 to the #Nationals. Nova gets tagged for 11 hits and 8 runs (5 earned). Strasburg struck out 11 over 7, giving up 3. Cervelli hit a home run. He’s been good. The #Pirates will try to avoid the sweep tomorrow. Williams pitching. #BUCSin280 — Pirates Breakdown (@piratebreakdown) May 3, 2018

