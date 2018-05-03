Porn star Kelsi Monroe calls out UFC fighter Colby Covington over sex allegations

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington made news when he came out and told the world about his alleged foursome with three other porn stars.

Here’s what he had to say during the interview with Submission Radio:

“I mean, I had a foursome the other night. And I never thought I’d ever be in a foursome. That was awesome. Yeah, and I’m not talking with any dudes, I’m talking with three different chicks. These aren’t just any pornstars, these are the cream of the crop. They think I’m not focused and they’re like, ‘oh, you need to focus on RDA and your title fight in Chicago’. I’m like, what are you talking about? I’m having sex with three different pornstars, do you know what type of cardio that takes? Because you can’t just give them ten minutes, man, you gotta be putting it in and pounding that and laying the pipe for like a good hour. So, I mean, I’m constantly moving and flexing my testosterone on them for an hour straight. I mean, dude, this is the best cardio I could ever get for five rounds. I am cut from the same cloth as Michael Jordan and I’m gonna dunk my nuts on RDA’s face on June 9 live on pay-per-view.”

That was news to porn star Kelsi Monroe, who claims the foursome involving her never happened.

That was a serious denial, and we know that because Monroe used the dog-face filter to announce it.