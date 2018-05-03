The Daily Target 5/3/18

Last Night – Twins 4, Toronto 0 – The Twins won! Fernando Romero pitched well in his MLB debut, however he mad a crucial error in letting the game get to the bullpen. This time, the bullpen wasn’t a mess, however, and they held on to the save. Whoa!

Twins Daily – The Beginning of the End for Phil Hughes – The dynamic start of Fernando Romero’s career perhaps also marks the beginning pf the end for Phil Hughes, who as battled injury since signing an extension a few years back. Good guy, hope he sticks around the Twin Cities even if it isn’t in the capacity he desires.