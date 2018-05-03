Waffle House hero gets surprised by his idol, Dwyane Wade, on 'Ellen'

James Shaw Jr. is a national hero after thwarting a shooter’s attempt to take lives at a Waffle House last month

Shaw has remained humble, but there are still many national media members looking to praise him for his amazing effort.

As such, Ellen DeGeneres invited him on an episode of her show on Monday. Not only that, she brought in Shaw’s idol, Dwyane Wade, for a conversation. It’s safe to say Shaw was thrilled.

“I’m glad I could be here,” Wade added. “… I look at you, I know you don’t want to be called a hero, but I look at you as an American hero … I would say obviously how brave you are, but for me, when I sit down with my kids and I sit down with them and talk about role models and who I want them to look up to, I tell them to look up to you.”

DeGeneres added that Wade pretty much came at the drop of a hat.

“He just dropped everything,” she said. “We told him that you loved him and he was your favorite so he just flew out for you.”

What a great moment.