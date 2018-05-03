What You Really Need To Know About Pickleball

Whether you are looking for a great family activity or just wanting to get some exercise, there is a good chance that you have heard about pickleball. Not only is this an underappreciated sport, but also it is growing more and more popular throughout the world. In fact, one of the things that make pickleball unique is that is can truly be enjoyed by individuals of all ages, sizes, and athletic abilities. When you combine this with its straightforward rules, you truly don’t have to be an athletic god or a mastermind to learn and master the sport. So, what exactly is pickleball and why is it becoming so popular amongst the masses?

Understanding The Game Of Pickleball

Pickleball is extremely similar to badminton and tennis, as it is played on a badminton-sized court that utilizes a tennis-type net in the middle. However, the major difference comes in the event that there are no volley zones. This means that individuals cannot get close to the net and slam the ball down their opponent’s side of the court. This also means that the serving team is not legally allowed to do the same on the return. Many favor these rules, because it makes the playing field even for senior players and individuals that suffer from mobility issues. Due to the ever-growing popularity of sports like table tennis and racquetball, pickleball has fit right in with the crowd. For the full official pickleball rules you can visit: https://www.usapa.org/docs/ifp/USAPA-Rulebook.pdf

Exploring The History Of Pickleball

Even though you need pickleball paddles and a net to partake in this game, it is completely imperative to understand the history before you can truly appreciate the game. One afternoon way back in 1965 a congressman by the name of Joel Pritchard and a businessman by the name of Bill Bell invested this exciting and innovative game. After arriving back at Pritchard’s home the two golfers discovered that their families were just sitting on the couch bored with nothing to do. Being on Pritchard’s property he knew that there was a badminton court out back. Unable to find all the equipment that they need to partake in badminton, the duo had to compromise.

Instead, the two took a whiffle type plastic ball and started playing with Ping-Pong paddles. Eventually, the popularity grew so much that they developed an entire set of rules surrounding the whole game.

Knowing The Importance Of The Pickleball Paddles

Since pickleball is a game that is played with paddles (that are similar to Ping-Pong paddles, but with some differences) and a plastic ball, the paddles are without a doubt the most important aspect of the game. Not only can they give you the competitive edge over the competition, but also they can ensure that you are comfortable throughout the entirety of your game. While these paddles come in a variety of different shapes and size, you need to know that there are two basic types of paddles, composite and wood. More on the difference between the two paddle types below.

Composite Paddles – Composite material such as aluminum is much lighter compared to wood and it is often most utilized for tournaments and practice. So, if you want to play like a pro a composite paddle is your best option.

Wooden Paddles – Wooden paddles are without a doubt your cheapest option, but they are extremely heavy and can weigh you down on the court. However, they do provide a silent sound when striking the ball and are typically less expensive than composite paddles.

Now that you know more about Pickleball, go get your pickleball paddles and go out and play!