MLB

Your Daily Cartoon: Mike Francesa's coming out of retirement party

Your Daily Cartoon: Mike Francesa's coming out of retirement party

MLB

Your Daily Cartoon: Mike Francesa's coming out of retirement party

Iconic radio show host Mike Francesa took leave back in December, and it was unclear if he would grace the WFAN airwaves with his presence again.

It was rumored that Francesa would be departing for his own show on SiriuxXM Radio, but that wasn’t the case.

Instead, Francesa announced he would be returning to WFAN, and he did his first show back on Wednesday. It was quite the occasion, and his listeners went nuts over his return.

We mocked two potential questions Francesa’s producers could have asked him before the show. Check them out below:

[Credit: William o’Toole]

MLB

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

10hr

Mets 10hr ago

Well, April was fun. May however, has taken the fun level down to somewhere between root canal and the DMV. The Mets lost their second (…)

More MLB
Home