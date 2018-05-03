Your Daily Cartoon: Mike Francesa's coming out of retirement party

Iconic radio show host Mike Francesa took leave back in December, and it was unclear if he would grace the WFAN airwaves with his presence again.

It was rumored that Francesa would be departing for his own show on SiriuxXM Radio, but that wasn’t the case.

Instead, Francesa announced he would be returning to WFAN, and he did his first show back on Wednesday. It was quite the occasion, and his listeners went nuts over his return.

We mocked two potential questions Francesa’s producers could have asked him before the show. Check them out below:

[Credit: William o’Toole]