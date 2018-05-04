Ben Roethlisberger unhappy that team drafted QB Mason Rudolph

Steelers veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger remains “the guy” in Pittsburgh, and he wants to make sure things stay that way.

Roethlisberger, who has hinted about retirement in the past, was none too pleased that the team selected Oklahoma State product Mason Rudolph in the third round of the draft last week.

Rudolph will likely be Big Ben’s heir apparent, but the Steelers veteran apparently didn’t want the young guy breathing down his back just yet.

“So, I was surprised when they took a quarterback, because I thought that maybe in the third round, you can get some really good football players that can help this team now,” Roethlisberger said during an appearance on the Cook and Poni show (KDKA). “And nothing against Mason, I think he’s a great football player … I just don’t know how backing up or being the third guy, who knows where he’s going to fall on the depth chart, but helps us win now.”

Big Ben can’t have it both ways. If you talk about mulling retirement, then the team is going to pursue a young quarterback as insurance, it’s as sample as that.