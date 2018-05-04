Ben Simmons opens up about awful 1-point performance vs Celtics

Sixers rookie Ben Simmons picked an awful time to turn in his worst performance of the season.

Simmons dropped one (!) point on 0-of-4 shooting in Thursday’s Game 2 loss against the Celtics. Boston won the game, 108-103, and had he dropped seven or more points, they could’ve been in position to win.

Not only that, the Sixers were -23 with Simmons on the court, and that’s not ideal from the soon-to-be Rookie of the Year award winner (even though Donovan Mitchell is the better choice).

Simmons spoke about his poor performance after the loss, and said he was “overthinking” things a bit.

“I think it was mainly what I did to myself,” Simmons said, via ESPN’s Ian Begley. “Mentally, I was thinking too much, overthinking the plays. Wasn’t just out there, flowing, playing the way that I play, which is free.”

He continued:

“I think, obviously, (the Celtics) have a game plan, I know what their game plan is, and I’ve got to play my game,” Simmons said.

We expect Simmons to bounce back with a huge performance in Game 3.