Now that Eagles running back Corey Clement is a Super Bowl champion, he can focus on some other items on his wish list.

Like getting a Michael Jordan tattoo, for example.

Clement recently showed off some sweet ink he got on his forearm, depicting one of Jordan’s most iconic moments, after he won his third championship ring.

We did it to em again @yeroc_ A post shared by DAN CZAR (@danczartattoo) on May 4, 2018 at 1:49pm PDT

This makes complete sense. Now that Clement has won a title, he’s earned the right to sport the GOAT — who won six — on his forearm.