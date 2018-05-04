LOOK: Lance McCullers busted for foreign substance on cleat

The accusations about the Houston Astros pitching staff juicing balls may have legs after all.
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers took the mound in Thursday’s game against the Yankees, and a photo of his cleats from the fifth inning of the game went viral.
The reason is because a foreign substance was shown on McCullers’ right cleat, which you can see below.
McCullers offered an explanation after the game, stating that it was a hard plastic to cover a hole in his shoe.
If the hole really was an issue, why didn’t he just get a new pair of cleats?
