LOOK: Lance McCullers busted for foreign substance on cleat

The accusations about the Houston Astros pitching staff juicing balls may have legs after all.

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers took the mound in Thursday’s game against the Yankees, and a photo of his cleats from the fifth inning of the game went viral.

The reason is because a foreign substance was shown on McCullers’ right cleat, which you can see below.

Wait a second. What is that on Lance McCullers cleat?! pic.twitter.com/dTnqApi2Sh — Justin Diamond (@justinddiamond) May 3, 2018

I need an explanation as to what this is on Lance McCullers’ cleat… pic.twitter.com/tA0HBVycjb — Patrick Hennessy (@TrueHennessy) May 3, 2018

I saw a glob of something slimey on McCullers cleat. Hmmmm — Annalise (@lssantora) May 3, 2018

McCullers clearly has some sort of substance on his cleat. It's obvious and should be checked. #astros #StopIt — The Simonetti Source (@SimonettiSource) May 3, 2018

McCullers offered an explanation after the game, stating that it was a hard plastic to cover a hole in his shoe.

Y’all ass. Let me wear my cleats in peace. pic.twitter.com/X43TqqgA5d — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) May 4, 2018

If the hole really was an issue, why didn’t he just get a new pair of cleats?