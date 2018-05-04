Markelle Fultz fires back at Julius Erving over draft comments

The 76ers are down 2-0 in their series against the Celtics, and not only that, now the team has to deal with the greatest player in their franchise’s history questioning their moves.
Dr. Julius Erving recently came out and stated that the team should’ve drafted Jayson Tatum over Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick.
Fultz, who hasn’t played a single minute in the playoff series so far — while Tatum shines — recently responded to the comments.
We tend to agree with Fultz here. Hindsight is 20/20 — where was Dr. J before the draft? This probably isn’t the right time to make those comments, especially since Tatum is torching the 76ers in this series.
