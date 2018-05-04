Markelle Fultz fires back at Julius Erving over draft comments

The 76ers are down 2-0 in their series against the Celtics, and not only that, now the team has to deal with the greatest player in their franchise’s history questioning their moves.

Dr. Julius Erving recently came out and stated that the team should’ve drafted Jayson Tatum over Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick.

Fultz, who hasn’t played a single minute in the playoff series so far — while Tatum shines — recently responded to the comments.

.@MarkelleF to @phillysport on Dr.J saying #Celtics' Jayson Tatum probably should have been No.1 pick: " I proved why I should be the No.1 pick in college and they drafted me as the No. 1 pick. Now, I'm here. All I can do is improve and keep moving from here. That's all it is." — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 4, 2018

.@MarkelleF said he's "never" going to let Erving's comments get to him. "It's motivates me if anything," Fultz said. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 4, 2018

We tend to agree with Fultz here. Hindsight is 20/20 — where was Dr. J before the draft? This probably isn’t the right time to make those comments, especially since Tatum is torching the 76ers in this series.