Terry Rozier taunts Sixers bench after draining big shot

“Scary Terry” Rozier has burst onto the scene during the NBA Playoffs so far.

It’s said that stars sometimes emerge in the wake of an injury to another player, and that’s exactly what has happened with Rozier. With Kyrie Irving sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury, the Celtics needed Rozier to step up and run the point.

Well, he’s done just that — and then some.

Rozier has destroyed the Sixers in both of the first two games of the series, dropping 49 points on 17-of-33 shooting. He drained a big three-pointer from the corner in Thursday’s 108-103 win, and he let the Sixers bench know about it afterward.

Check out Rozier turning around and looking right at the Sixers bench after knocking down the big shot.

Rozier look back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XCvfyqyBc8 — Terry Wobzier (@World_Wide_Wob) May 4, 2018

Rozier is playing with all the confidence in the world right now, and why not? He and Al Horford are balling out of control this series.