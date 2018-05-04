The Betting Window for May 4-6

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can have life so good, you need to bitch about the most inane bullshit imaginable!

Let’s make some cashola.

Gary O’Sullivan -2000 over Berlin Abreu ($30)

Ryan Garcia -2000 over Jayson Velez ($30)

Vanes Martirosyan +1100 over Gennady Golovkin ($5)

Emmanuel Rodriguez -400 over Paul Butler ($25)

Jamie Cox +130 over John Ryder ($10)

Easy main and co-main showcase bouts on Friday’s Golden Boy card, so those are easy pickings.

No, 99.9999% Vanes isn’t going to win, but on the off-chance that age keeps taking its toll and Golovkin takes it exceptionally easy on Vanes, and maybe he slips, or maybe a light falls and hits him…

Last Week: $+28.33

Year To Date: $-69.35

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.