The Daily Target 5/4/18

Last Night: Chicago White Sox 6, Twins 5 – Ugh. The Twins had a pretty decent lead thanks in large part to Logan Morrison, and in smaller part to Eddie Rosario. The Sox came back when former Twins farmhand Daniel Palka went yard, and Klay Thompson’s brother Trayce walked off with a dinger off of Addison Reed. Oof.

Star Tribune – Walkoff homer by Trayce Thompson lifts White Sox over Twins 6-5 – The Twins were up 5-1! Against the White Sox, who are bad! The Twins have three more games to turn this series around. No word on how long they have to turn the season around.