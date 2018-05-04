The HOVG Podcast: Ron Fairly
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Ron Fairly.
The All-Star outfielder-turned broadcaster-turned author joins the boys to talk about Ichiro Suzuki’s sudden retirement, Edgar Martinez’s chances at the Hall of Fame, coaching Reggie Jackson, playing alongside Dodgers greats Duke Snider and Carl Furillo and the time John Roseboro saved Juan Marichal’s life.
(Download
over on iTunes) The Hall of Very Good Podcast
SHOW NOTES:
VIDEO
Forever a Dodger, Ron Fairly’s baseball memories run from the diamond to the booth to the desert
Ron Fairly Pens First Person Memoir Covering 50 Years as a Ball Player and Broadcaster
Juan Marichal Clubbed John Roseboro in Ugly, Iconic Incident
What if a Juan Marichal-John Roseboro Brawl Happened Today?
RON’S BOOK
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by
. Teambrown Apparel
Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast
