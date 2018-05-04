The HOVG Podcast: Ron Fairly

By: The Hall of Very Good | May 4, 2018



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Ron Fairly.

The All-Star outfielder-turned broadcaster-turned author joins the boys to talk about Ichiro Suzuki’s sudden retirement, Edgar Martinez’s chances at the Hall of Fame, coaching Reggie Jackson, playing alongside Dodgers greats Duke Snider and Carl Furillo and the time John Roseboro saved Juan Marichal’s life.

Forever a Dodger, Ron Fairly’s baseball memories run from the diamond to the booth to the desert

Ron Fairly Pens First Person Memoir Covering 50 Years as a Ball Player and Broadcaster

Juan Marichal Clubbed John Roseboro in Ugly, Iconic Incident

What if a Juan Marichal-John Roseboro Brawl Happened Today?

