Well this is vaguely important.

Sandy Alderson said the team met with Matt Harvey about a minor league assignment. He declined (which is his right given his service time). He will designated for assignment tomorrow. The Harvey era with the Mets is over. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) May 4, 2018

Ask, and you shall receive.

Give ’em this, the Mets are certainly more proactive then they’ve been lately. In past years, this would have taken through the summer.

But this had to be done. This wasn’t supposed to be how it ended. But it had to end.