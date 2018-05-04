This MLB team is taking a flyer on former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista

Former Blue Jays star/slugger/strikeout machine Jose Bautista will soon be back in the majors.

Bautista has been called up by the Braves, and he’ll be playing in this weekend’s series against the Giants, according to the team.

The #Braves today selected the contract of INF José Bautista from Triple-A Gwinnett. Bautista will wear No. 23. pic.twitter.com/D6Jmxf18fQ — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 4, 2018

Bautista signed with the team back in April, and has been playing for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers. He has been doing well there — hitting .400.

Still, it’s a bit of a surprising move. The Braves are rolling right now — winners of seven of their last 10 games — in first place in the NL East. If it’s not broke, why try to fix it? Hopefully Bautista doesn’t mess with the clubhouse chemistry this young team has.