Watch reporter hit out-of-control fan who groped her during live report

FOX Sports reporter Maria Fernanda Mora was forced to act after a Guadalajara fan groped her outside the team’s stadium.

It happened after the team’s match against Toronto FC, when Mora was doing a live report.

The fan, who was celebrating behind her during the report, appeared to grope her. Mora responded by turning around and hitting him with her microphone.

We side with Mora here. The fan was out of control, and needed to be put in his place. There’s no place for that type of behavior.