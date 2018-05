Rumors were swirling about the Patriots potentially drafting Tom Brady’s heir apparent this year.

But it wasn’t to be.

Instead, the team is betting on Brady — specifically that he’ll play at least 2-3 more seasons — without a young quarterback behind him for the veteran to groom.

Still, head coach Bill Belichick appears unfazed by missing out on taking a signal-caller in the draft, even though this was one of the most loaded quarterback draft classes in years.

[Credit: William o’Toole]