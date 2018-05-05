5/5/18 Game Preview: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

The post Matt Harvey era began with a loss for the New York Mets (17-13) last night. The Mets found themselves in a big hole early against the Colorado Rockies (18-15) after Zack Wheeler gave up five runs in the first inning. The Rockies stretched the lead to 8-2 before the Mets had a furious comeback attempt, scoring five runs in the final two innings and getting the go ahead run on base before Michael Conforto struck out to end the game. The Mets will look to carry the momentum from the aborted rally forward today as they look to beat the Rockies and snap a four game losing streak. First pitch for the middle game of this weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets’ task won’t be easy as they try to deal with another quality baseball team. The Rockies won 87 games a year ago, finishing 17 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West but good enough to earn the second wild card spot. Colorado’s season ended in the Wild Card game, when the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted them in an 11-8 shootout. The Rockies retained much of their offensive core, headlined by star third baseman Nolan Arenado and center fielder Charlie Blackmon, while they went on an offseason spending spree to improve their bullpen. Colorado signed Mets’ target Bryan Shaw to boost their middle relief while adding former Cubs’ closer Wade Davis on a three year, $52 million deal. Those moves should put Colorado in position to make another playoff run, making them a direct threat to the Mets’ postseason chances.

The Mets will look to snap their four game losing streak when they send lefty Steven Matz (1-2, 4.98 ERA) to the hill tonight. Matz last pitched on April 25th, when he gave up seven runs (three earned) in just 3.1 innings to take a loss against the St. Louis Cardinals. With an off day on Monday, the Mets’ skipped Matz’s scheduled start on Tuesday after the lefty reported some upper back stiffness. The Rockies will counter with righty Chad Bettis (3-1, 2.43 ERA). Bettis turned in an excellent performance in his last start, giving up just two runs in seven innings of work against the Miami Marlins last Sunday, but was a tough luck loser after the Rockies’ gave him no run support.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Brandon Nimmo LF Yoenis Cespedes 2B Asdrubal Cabrera RF Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier 1B Adrian Gonzalez C Tomas Nido SP Steven Matz SS Amed Rosario

