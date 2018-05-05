Best Sports for Students

For the last few years I have been experiencing a weird situation, students especially those who are young pass their free time with virtual games or on social media and they are not interested in playing any games and sports. Believe me, this is really an alarming situation for us because if they don’t do any physical activates and pass their ideal time on virtual games or social media then they may have to suffer from physical and mental health issues. As a responsible citizen, I don’t want to watch our future generation like this situation.

So, I will suggest all the students take part in some sports daily. From my personal experience I would suggest the following for students:

Swimming:

Forget about all the sports if students can swim every day then they will be able to get fit body and mind together. The reason is very simple when we swim we use almost every major muscle group and it is really a good aerobic activity to pump the heart. In a result, swimming is great for health because it has the cardiovascular benefits that promote heart and lung health.

Martial Arts:

Martial Arts is one of the most popular sports in the world. It teaches discipline and how to respect other which is very important to learn in student life. Along with this the health benefits of martial art is know no bounds. Moreover, it helps to protect themselves from the enemy.

Soccer:

Soccer is another most popular sports in the world. It teaches how to do teamwork. It makes students more focused and attentive and enhances social interaction. It also makes students more confident.

Gymnastics:

Gymnastics helps to make students more hardy, confident and disciplined. Without proper discipline, it is almost impossible to achieve success and gymnastics teaches it more. It also makes the body more flexible as a result students get a fit body and mind through gymnastics.

Archery:

Archery needs a lot of strength. By playing archery students can improve their physical fitness. It also improves their mental health and improves their focus, flexibility, and attention skills. Moreover, it is not that much expensive as a result, students can easily buy them and practice them.

Baseball:

Baseball normally plays in sunlight as result students can intake sufficient vitamin D as a result body can absorb and metabolize calcium and phosphorus. Baseball is a very good sport for cardiovascular fitness and helps to build strong arms, legs including the biceps, triceps and the muscles of the chest and shoulders. Students can easily burn around 300 calories if he plays for an hour.

Basketball:

Basketball is a game of fast-moving which involves shooting, dribbling, passing, rebounding, defense and much more. Playing basketball helps to burn around 630–750 calories per hour and can improve the balance of a student. It also helps to build up muscle. Moreover, it helps to develop concentration and self-discipline.

Running:

Running is a good form of sport. It has a lot of health benefits. It helps to burn a lot of calories, build bone density, strengthen your heart and lungs. Moreover, it helps to increase happiness levels as well as mental fitness. Running doesn’t need any kind of instrument as result it’s very convenient to start running whenever students are free and they can run at any place. There is some fitness bends nowadays available in the market you can use them to count how much calories you have actually burnt. Like this, you can also count your pages word count.

Bicycling:

Bicycling helps to keep fitness of cardiovascular and help to make muscle strong and more flexible. It also decreases stress levels and body fat levels. Moreover, it helps to build up the strong immune system. It also makes students more focused and attentive.

Ping Pong / Table Tennis:

According to many neurologist ping pong or table, tennis playing helps to improve motor skills and cognitive awareness as it increases the flow of blood to the brain. It also improves eye-hand coordination and also makes students more focused. By the way, it is a very good sport to lose weight.

Hockey:

Hockey is a good sport for students as it helps to reduce body fat and helps to maintain body fitness. There is less chance of injury. It is inexpensive as a result almost every student can play it. It helps to burn calories and cardiovascular system improves.

Finally, I would like to say that sports are very much beneficial for students as we all know that a sound mind lives in a sound body and sound body is only possible if anyone takes part in sports regularly. For this reason, every student should take part in sports regularly. If you think these sports are really good for students, then let us know in the comment section or if you have any suggestion regarding this topic feel free to let us know in the comment section also.