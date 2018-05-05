Congrats to Albert Pujols on hit #3000

What a special moment for Albert Pujols, his family, friends and teammates last night at Safeco Field.
Pujols has joined some exclusive company. Here’s everything you need to know about Pujols and what he has accomplished on his path to 3,000 hits.
First off, in case you missed it.
Albert Pujols has joined an elite group as the 32nd player all-time to log 3,000 career hits and the first since Adrián Beltré, who collected his on July 30, 2017 vs. Baltimore. Pujols also joins Beltré as the only natives of the Dominican Republic to reach the plateau. Pujols is the fourth player all-time to collect 3,000 hits and hit 600 home runs, joining Hank Aaron (3,771 H/755 HR), Willie Mays (3,283 H/660 HR) and Alex Rodriguez (3,115 H/696 HR). He becomes the 12th player in Major League history to record 3,000 hits through his first 18 seasons and is the second player in an Angels uniform to become part of this club, along with Rod Carew (Aug. 4, 1985).
- Became the 32nd player all-time to reach the 3,000 hit mark and first since Adrián Beltré, who collected his 3,000th hit July 30, 2017 vs. Baltimore.
- Joins Adrián Beltré as the only natives of the Dominican Republic to reach the 3,000 hit plateau.
- Pujols, who is in his 18th big league season, is just the 12th player to reach the milestone in their first 18 seasons.
- Has joined Stan Musial and Alex Rodriguez as only players with 3+ MVP Awards and 3,000 hits.
- Joins Rod Carew (Aug. 4, 1985 vs. Minnesota) as the only players to log their 3,000th hit in an
Angel uniform.
- At 38 years, 108 days, is the 10th youngest player to reach the 3,000 hit mark.
