Congrats to Albert Pujols on hit #3000

What a special moment for Albert Pujols, his family, friends and teammates last night at Safeco Field.

Pujols has joined some exclusive company. Here’s everything you need to know about Pujols and what he has accomplished on his path to 3,000 hits.

First off, in case you missed it.

Albert Pujols has joined an elite group as the 32nd player all-time to log 3,000 career hits and the first since Adrián Beltré, who collected his on July 30, 2017 vs. Baltimore. Pujols also joins Beltré as the only natives of the Dominican Republic to reach the plateau. Pujols is the fourth player all-time to collect 3,000 hits and hit 600 home runs, joining Hank Aaron (3,771 H/755 HR), Willie Mays (3,283 H/660 HR) and Alex Rodriguez (3,115 H/696 HR). He becomes the 12th player in Major League history to record 3,000 hits through his first 18 seasons and is the second player in an Angels uniform to become part of this club, along with Rod Carew (Aug. 4, 1985).