Ex-Rams running back Isaiah Pead got in a tragic car accident in 2016 that caused his NFL career to get short.

Pead lost his left leg, and it was tough to read about. Since that time, Pead has been operating on a prosthetic leg.

And now, just two years since the accident, Pead is already jogging on the prosthetic leg. He posted a video of the positive update.

First steps in a running leg! 🙌🏾🙏🏾 y’all see what all that trash talkin got me 👀👀 lol pic.twitter.com/XHIGFPdf2Q — Isaiah Pead (@iPead) May 4, 2018

This was great to see. We wish Pead well in his recovery.