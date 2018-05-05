Jordan Clarkson elbows Jordan Clarkson, then drains three-pointer

Saying the Cavs got the benefit of the calls from referees in their playoff series against the Raptors would be an understatement.

LeBron James was able to draw calls near the rim when there was barely any contact, and his teammates got some of that love as well.

Like Jordan Clarkson, for instance, who was able to elbow Kyle Lowry, then drain a three-pointer.

Jordan Clarkson elbowed Kyle Lowry in the face then hit a 3…Lowry wasn't happy about it pic.twitter.com/WXuLvXN2lB — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 6, 2018

That play pretty much sums up the series, like when Kevin Love elbowed DeMar DeRozan late in Game 1, and didn’t receive a flagrant.