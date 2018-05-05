Pelican Post Game Report #188 Pels Blow Out Golden St 119-100 In Game 3 & More...

Big Q & DC discuss the Pelicans 119-100 blow out win over the Warriors in game 3 of the conference semi-finals. The Guys cover it with stats facts & interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.
Pelicans topics this show are: Pel’s defense solid holding G State to 100 points, Refs had no effect on the game for New Orleans, Pel’s reserves and bench helped in a major way Plus Game 4 preview with prediction…..
40 min show
