GAMEDAY: ROUND 2, GAME 5

The Pens turned in one of their best defensive efforts of this playoff season so far, and finally had the parallax go their way to even the series at 2, as we shift back to Washington.

Here we are. Best of 3. The team that goes down tonight will be facing the brink.

It’s not going to be the Penguins.

Washington will again be without this generations greatest power forward Tom Wilson. Wilson has taken to his burner accounts to argue about his value with the hockey crank Ryan Lambert. (If you didn’t see these scroll through them. Great pre-game entertainment.)

His combination of speed and strength is akin to a young Ovechkin. — Skyler Gilbert (@skylerjgilbert) May 5, 2018

tom wilson people are deranged https://t.co/LI9P89mTNM — 🦖 ryan lambert 🦕 (@twolinepass) May 5, 2018

What the hell is wrong with these people?

The Pens will need to weather a storm early from Washington and work into taking control of this game. But I do think it’s a perfect time for the Pens to be on the road. After a gritty game 4 win, coming back to DC actually works against the Capitals.

They’ve seen it so many times before. The Verizon Center is buzzing with energy, the red rocking Caps fans, just know that, finally, this is their year!

Then the first twenty minutes go by.

They start gripping their little hand towels a little tighter. They know what’s coming.

It is death and he rides a pale horse with an 87 brand.

LINES:

Guentzel-Crosby-Simon

Hagelin-Malkin-Hornqvist

Sheary-Sheahan-Kessel

Kuhnhackl-Brassard-Rust

Dumoulin-Letang

Maatta-Schultz

Oleksiak-Ruhwedel

Murray

Caps:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Smith-Pelly

Stephenson-Backstrom-Oshie

Vrana-Eller-Connolly

Gersich-Beagle-Chiasson

Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Niskanen

Orpik-Djoos

Holtby

Other stuff:

Caps get last change back tonight . Pens depth forwards matched against the Ovechkin line will be something to watch.

. Pens depth forwards matched against the Ovechkin line will be something to watch. Phil looks hurt and hesitant to shoot. Haven’t seen that wrister since the Philly series.

Brazzers, do something. Pls.

Dom Simon. Actually good! A thread:

Let's squash a few things today regarding Dom Simon being "bad" and "not good," shall we? Bearing in mind that Simon has played in just 6 games and a total of 64:20 of even strength ice time, so the sample size thing exists here: — habitual linestepper (@G_Off817) May 4, 2018

Have the cold ones ready my friends. Tonight we storm the steps of hell.

Do it.