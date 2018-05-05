Penguins

R2G5 QUICK CAP: #PensIn7

After the first two periods:

9RmpH.gif

After the 3rd period:

giphy (3)F6VnXgiphy (2)giphy (1)

But wait. There’s more:

 

tumblr_lsi418PgIr1qgiie0PFXKec2afaf4cd708fd63e3468f693e2bf32

And finally:

cLcB3ti

Notes:

  • I’m upset.
  • You’re upset.
  • What in the fuck was Kris Letang doing in the 3rd period?
  • Phil Kessel looked like he was back tonight until he decided to try and deke T.J. Oshie as the last man back with the net empty. I don’t care if your name’s Sidney Crosby. Just can’t do that.
  • This is the second game this series the Pens have blown a lead after two periods and lost the game. Can’t do that, either.
  • This quick cap stinks.
  • #PensIn7
  • Goodnight.

And that’ll do it for Game 5. Stay tuned for the full recap in the am from Geoff (@G_Off817) per usual.

Go Pens.

@PeepsBurgh

