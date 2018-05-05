R2G5 QUICK CAP: #PensIn7

After the first two periods:
.
.
.
.
.
After the 3rd period:
But wait. There’s more:
And finally:
.
Notes:
- I’m upset.
- You’re upset.
- What in the fuck was Kris Letang doing in the 3rd period?
- Phil Kessel looked like he was back tonight until he decided to try and deke T.J. Oshie as the last man back with the net empty. I don’t care if your name’s Sidney Crosby. Just can’t do that.
- This is the second game this series the Pens have blown a lead after two periods and lost the game. Can’t do that, either.
- This quick cap stinks.
- #PensIn7
- Goodnight.
.
.
And that’ll do it for Game 5. Stay tuned for the full recap in the am from Geoff (@G_Off817) per usual.
Go Pens.
.
