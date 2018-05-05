R2G5 QUICK CAP: #PensIn7

After the first two periods:

After the 3rd period:

But wait. There’s more:

And finally:

Notes:

I’m upset.

You’re upset.

What in the fuck was Kris Letang doing in the 3rd period?

Phil Kessel looked like he was back tonight until he decided to try and deke T.J. Oshie as the last man back with the net empty. I don’t care if your name’s Sidney Crosby. Just can’t do that.

This is the second game this series the Pens have blown a lead after two periods and lost the game. Can’t do that, either.

This quick cap stinks.

#PensIn7

Goodnight.

And that’ll do it for Game 5. Stay tuned for the full recap in the am from Geoff (@G_Off817) per usual.

Go Pens.

@PeepsBurgh