Rajon Rondo intentionally stomps on Draymond Green's foot (VIDEO)

The beef between Rajon Rondo and Draymond Green continued during Friday night’s game.

The two needed to be separated for Game 2 of the series at Oracle Arena, and it continued in the contest that followed.

Things went well for the Pelicans, as they jumped out to an early lead over the Warriors, and despite some strong runs by Golden State, New Orleans held serve. And, surprisingly, they outscored the Warriors 30-19 in the third quarter. Golden State is known for its strong third quarters due to halftime adjustments, but credit head coach Alvin Gentry and his staff for a great gameplan.

Still, even with the Pelicans rolling, that didn’t stop Rondo from stomping on Green’s foot as he made his way to the bench.

Remember, he also trolled Green in Game 2 by wiping his sweat on the ball before the Warriors big man could attempt free throws.

Rajon Rondo wiping his sweat all over the ball before Draymond attempted his second free throw gotta be the pettiest thing ive ever seen 😂 pic.twitter.com/AoKkBPAXJr — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 2, 2018

Troll so hard, Rondo.