The Daily Target 5/5/18

Last Night – Twins 6, Chicago White Sox 4 – The Twins hit 4 homers last night, including one from Brian Dozier and Logan Morrison, and two from Eduardo Escobar. Once again, the acquisition of Escobar is one of the lowest key brilliant moves that Terry Ryan ever pulled off. He was an afterthought when Frrancisco Liriano was traded away, but look at him now!

MLBTR – AL Central Notes: Farquhar, Romero, Goody, Soler – MLB Trade rumors comprises some notes about our division, but also relays a Mike Berardino story about Twins hot shot rookie Fernando Romero, who had a scary incident in a hotel pool years ago. Also included is an update on White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar, recovering from an aneurysm.