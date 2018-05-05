Touchdowns and Tangents Episode 70: 2018 Draft winners and losers, Eric Reid, Donald Penn and Matt Ryan

The Touchdowns and Tangents podcast is in their feelings since Thanos has the infinity gauntlet, the Raiders botched the draft and they’re passively aggressively hating Kanye West.

Still, Kenny and Pete breakdown the full NFL Draft by sharing some winners and losers from the draft. Winners include the NFC North, Chargers, Rams and Titans. The Jets, Bengals, and Jaguars were somewhere in the middle or towards the top tier. The Ravens, Browns and Colts were among the losers. However, Kenny and Pete tag team for an epic take down of this year’s Raiders draft. Oakland might be their favorite team but there is no holds barred when it comes to NFL Takes.

Also, Clutchpoints writer Bob Garcia IV calls in to give some takes on the Rams draft and some tangents on the NBA playoffs. He compliments what the Rams did with their limited picks. Plus, there is some debate about Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell as well as JR Smith versus Carmelo Anthony.

Take or tangent features Derrick Johnson visiting the Raiders, Eric Reid’s lawsuit versus the NFL, and Donald Penn’s DV incident. Matt Ryan’s extension comes up as well as the new kickoff moves.

Hopefully, the Touchdowns and Tangents show finally gets to breakdown the schedule, undrafted free agents and fifth year options for each team. Plus, they’re looking for Cardinals, Chargers and 49ers fans for live call ins about the offseason. They couldn’t get to that this week.