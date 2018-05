Weekend Viewing Picks

By: Ken Fang | May 5, 2018

All Times Eastern

Saturday, May 5

Arena Football

Washington Valor at Albany Empire — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

Round 7

Adelaide Crows vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Richmond Tigers vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Boxing

World Championship Boxing, StubHub Center, Carson, CA

IBF/WBA/WBC World Middleweight Title

Gennady Golovkin vs. Vanes Matirosyan — HBO, 11 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 33

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV — Univision Deportes, 9:25 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. FSV Mainz 05 — Fox, 9:30 a.m.

FC Köln vs. Bayern München — FS2, 9:30 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. FC Schalke 04 — Univision Deportes, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — Fox/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

MULTIMATCH 90 — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 pµ.

College Baseball

Stanford at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 1:30 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Lamar at TCU — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 4:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Dallas Baptist — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship, Gulf Beach Place, Gulf Shores, AL

Quarterfinals

Pepperdine vs. USC — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

LSU vs. UCLA — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

National Semifinal

Hawaii vs. Florida State — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Winner of USC/Pepperdine vs. Winner of LSU/UCLA — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Kessler Stadium, Monmouth University, West Long Branch, NJ

Detroit Mercy vs. Canisius — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

America East Tournament

Championship, Tom & Mary Casey Stadium, University of Albany, Albany, NY

Albany vs. Vermont — ESPNU, noon

Big East Tournament

Championship, Villanova Stadium, Villanova, PA

Denver vs. Georgetown — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament

Championship, University of Michigan Lacrosse Stadium, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Big East Tournament

Championship, Donald R. Dizney Stadium, Gainesville, FL

Denver vs. Florida — FS2, noon

College Softball

Ohio State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Florida at Missouri — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

UCLA at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

NCAA Men’s Volleyball Tournament

National Championship, Pauley Pavilion, University of California-Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Long Beach State vs. UCLA — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Swansea City — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Leicester City vs. West Ham United — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Newcastle United — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Southampton — NBC, 12:25 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBC, noon

Golf

European Tour

GolfSixes, Centurion Club, St. Albans, England, United Kingdom

Day 1 — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Texas Classic, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, TX

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

France vs. Belarus — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Slovakia — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Group B, Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning, Denmark

Denmark vs. United States — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

Kentucky Derby Prep — NBCSN, noon

Race Coverage — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Race — NBC, 6:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at New York Yankees — MLB Network/STO/YES, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — FS1, 4:15 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports North/WGN, 7 p.m.

Boston at Texas — NESN/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Fox Sports West/Root Sports, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Baltimore at Oakland — MASN2/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — WLS/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 4 p.m.

Colorado at New York Mets — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/SNY, 7 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports South, 7 p.m.

Mexico Series, Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres — FS1/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports San Diego, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Houston at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Week 10

Montreal vs. New England — TVA Sports/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC — ESPN, 1:55 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Vancouver — Fox Sports North/CTV/TSN1, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles FC vs. FC Dallas — Univision/Univision Deportes/Twitter, 4 p.m.

Seattle vs. Columbus — KZJO/YouTube TV/WOIO/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio, 4 p.m.

Chicago vs. Atlanta — ESPN+/Fox Sports Southeast/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 8:30 p.m.

Houston vs. LA Galaxy — KUBE/Spectrum SportsNet, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. Colorado — Fox Sports Kansas City/Altitude, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose vs. Portland — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/KPDX, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

AAA 400, Dover International Speedway, Dover, DE

Practice — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Final Practice — FS1, noon

Xfinity Series

OneMain Financial 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, DE

Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Race — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition —FS1, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Pre-Race — FS1, 1 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 3: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers — ESPN/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m. (Boston leads series 2-0)

Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers — ABC/Sportsnet One, 8:30 p.m. (Cleveland leads series 2-0)

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Celtics/76ers, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Raptors/Cavaliers, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

The Draft: Featured — ABC, 3 p.m.

The Draft: Featured — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

SportsCenter: Best of QB2QB — ABC, 4 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 5: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals — CBC/NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7:15 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 5: Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators — CBC/NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Bavarian International Tennis Championships, MTTC Iphitos, Munich, Germany

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

WTA Tour

Madrid Open, Caja Mágica, Madrid, Spain

Semifinals — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

ATP Tour

Istanbul Open, Koza World of Sports, Istanbul, Turkey

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League

Qatar Athletic Super Grand Prix, Qatar SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Finals — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Sunday, May 6

College Baseball

Florida at Texas A&M — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Stanford at Utah — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 1:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Sam Houston State — Eleven Sports, 2 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

Texas at Baylor — Fox Collge Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Alabama — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship, Gulf Beach Place, Gulf Shores, AL

National Semifinal

ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

National Championship

ESPN, 2 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Ivy League Tournament

Championship, Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium, Columbia University, New York, NY

Yale vs. Cornell — ESPNU, noon

2018 NCAA Lacrosse Tournament Selection Show — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Cornhole

ACL Final Chase — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of California Preview — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta Dragway, Commerce, GA

Qualifying — FS1, 11:30 a.m. (delayed from 5/5)

Finals — FS1, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Manchester City vs. Huddersfield — NBCSN/Universo, 8:25 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Burnley — CNBC, 11:30 a.m.

Match of the Day I — NBCSN, 1:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Premier League Download: Inside the Mind of Juergen Klopp II — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Premier League Download: Inside the Mind of Kevin De Bruyne — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Match of the Day II — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Golf

European Tour

GolfSixes, Centurion Club, St. Albans, England, United Kingdom

Day 2 — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Texas Classic, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Sweden vs. Czech Republic — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Switzerland — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Group B, Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning, Denmark

Republic of Korea vs. Canada — NHL Network, 6 a.m.

La Liga

El Clásico, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

The Express Preview: El Clásico — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at New York Yankees — MLB Network/STO/YES, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Boston at Texas — NESN/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Fox Sports West/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland — MASN2/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

National League

Colorado at New York Mets — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/SNY, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports South, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Mexico Series, Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres — ESPN/Spectrum Sportsnet LA/Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Houston at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Plays of the Month: April — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Orlando vs. Real Salt Lake — WFTV/KMYU, 5 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Series

AAA 400, Dover International Speedway, Dover, DE

Race — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Dover — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Semifinals

Game 4: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans — ABC/Sportsnet One, 3:30 p.m. (Golden State leads series 3-0)

Game 4: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz — TNT/TSN1/TSN4, 8 p.m. (Houston leads series 2-1)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Warriors/Pelicans, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Rockets/Jazz, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 5: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning — CBC/NBC/TVA Sports, 3 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series 3-1)

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 6: Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks — CBC/NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m. (Vegas leads series 3-2)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

The Xtra Special Edition — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SC Featured: A Mountain to Climb — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

E:60: Michigan Miracle — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Bavarian International Tennis Championships, MTTC Iphitos, Munich, Germany

Finals — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.