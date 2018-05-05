What should the Blues do with Robby Fabbri?

The St. Louis Blues have arrived at a crossroads with Robby Fabbri. With Fabbri set to become a restricted free agent, the Blues need to decide whether he’ll be a part of their long-term plans. Unfortunately, that decision isn’t going to be an easy one.

At 22, Fabbri already has a colorful injury history that raises plenty of questions. Fabbri needed surgery on his left knee – the same knee he had injured previously in his career – and missed all of the 2017-18 season. At this time, no one really knows what kind of form Fabbri will be in now that his knee has required multiple operations to repair. No one knows when, or if, another injury is waiting right around the corner.

The ugly injury history wouldn’t be that big of a deal, but Fabbri’s offensive talent makes the decision a more complicated one. Should the Blues elect to trade Fabbri’s rights, what if he returns to full health and posts the offensive totals he’s capable of posting? At what point is it time to move on?

Fabbri falls directly into the high-risk, high-reward category. The Blues could move Fabbri to a new team, but how much would they regret it if he proves to be healthy? At the same time, how much would they regret holding on to him if his knee issues plague the rest of his career and they missed an opportunity to get something for their asset?

Realistically, it’s probably time to move Fabbri to a new team. He won’t fetch a big return with his injury history and need for a new contract, but some team out there should be willing to take a flier. In usual Blues fashion, that means that Fabbri will probably return to full health, score 40+ goals and win a Cup.