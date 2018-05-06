Mets

5/6/18 Game Preview: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

The New York Mets (17-14) may be able to take one positive out of last night’s game. Steven Matz rebounded from a disastrous start in St. Louis, limiting the Colorado Rockies (19-15) to one run in six innings of work. The Mets couldn’t score any runs, however, handing Matz a tough luck loss in their fifth straight defeat. This leaves the Mets in danger of completing a winless home stand, a feat they will look to avoid by salvaging the series finale this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.

May 5, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; Colorado Rockies left fielder Noel Cuevas (56) is tagged out at home by New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido (3) trying to score on a single during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send righty Noah Syndergaard (2-1, 3.10 ERA) to the bump to try and be their stopper this afternoon. Syndergaard took a loss against the Atlanta Braves last Tuesday, giving up three runs in six innings of work. The Rockies will counter with lefty Kyle Freeland (1-4, 4.24 ERA). Freeland pitched well in his last start, giving up three runs in seven innings against the Chicago Cubs last Tuesday, but was a tough luck loser when the Rockies didn’t give him enough run support.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

  1. CF Juan Lagares
  2. LF Yoenis Cespedes
  3. 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
  4. 3B Todd Frazier
  5. 1B Wilmer Flores
  6. RF Jay Bruce
  7. C Jose Lobaton
  8. SP Noah Syndergaard
  9. SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Syndergaard is 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA in two career starts against the Rockies.
  • Freeland pitched three scoreless innings of relief in his only career appearance against the Mets.
  • With a lefty on the mound, Wilmer Flores will start at first base. Flores will bat fifth.
  • Michael Conforto will get another day off with a lefty on the mound. Juan Lagares starts in center and bats leadoff.

