5/6/18 Game Preview: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

The New York Mets (17-14) may be able to take one positive out of last night’s game. Steven Matz rebounded from a disastrous start in St. Louis, limiting the Colorado Rockies (19-15) to one run in six innings of work. The Mets couldn’t score any runs, however, handing Matz a tough luck loss in their fifth straight defeat. This leaves the Mets in danger of completing a winless home stand, a feat they will look to avoid by salvaging the series finale this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send righty Noah Syndergaard (2-1, 3.10 ERA) to the bump to try and be their stopper this afternoon. Syndergaard took a loss against the Atlanta Braves last Tuesday, giving up three runs in six innings of work. The Rockies will counter with lefty Kyle Freeland (1-4, 4.24 ERA). Freeland pitched well in his last start, giving up three runs in seven innings against the Chicago Cubs last Tuesday, but was a tough luck loser when the Rockies didn’t give him enough run support.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Juan Lagares
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- RF Jay Bruce
- C Jose Lobaton
- SP Noah Syndergaard
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard is 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA in two career starts against the Rockies.
- Freeland pitched three scoreless innings of relief in his only career appearance against the Mets.
- With a lefty on the mound, Wilmer Flores will start at first base. Flores will bat fifth.
- Michael Conforto will get another day off with a lefty on the mound. Juan Lagares starts in center and bats leadoff.
