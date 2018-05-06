5/6/18 Game Preview: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

The New York Mets (17-14) may be able to take one positive out of last night’s game. Steven Matz rebounded from a disastrous start in St. Louis, limiting the Colorado Rockies (19-15) to one run in six innings of work. The Mets couldn’t score any runs, however, handing Matz a tough luck loss in their fifth straight defeat. This leaves the Mets in danger of completing a winless home stand, a feat they will look to avoid by salvaging the series finale this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send righty Noah Syndergaard (2-1, 3.10 ERA) to the bump to try and be their stopper this afternoon. Syndergaard took a loss against the Atlanta Braves last Tuesday, giving up three runs in six innings of work. The Rockies will counter with lefty Kyle Freeland (1-4, 4.24 ERA). Freeland pitched well in his last start, giving up three runs in seven innings against the Chicago Cubs last Tuesday, but was a tough luck loser when the Rockies didn’t give him enough run support.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Juan Lagares LF Yoenis Cespedes 2B Asdrubal Cabrera 3B Todd Frazier 1B Wilmer Flores RF Jay Bruce C Jose Lobaton SP Noah Syndergaard SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes: