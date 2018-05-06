There was a time not that long ago where the idea of betting online was taboo. People were practically afraid to bet online whether it was because of safety or legal concerns. These days online betting has become safer and more accessible than ever. Here are some of the advantages of online betting.

Safety

Most people who are worried about the safety of placing bets online don’t understand internet safety and are unsure how to properly use their computers, tablets, and phones. Taking a minute to become familiar with your device and the latest security technology can assuage these worries. 98% of sports betting sites are regulated and kept in check and data breaches and denied payments are practically nonexistent these days. As long as you deal with a trusted and regulated site you have nothing to fear when it comes to safety.

Better Odds

Online sports books are known to offer better odds. Given that betting is a game of odds, surely you would want to choose the best odds you can? The same bet can make you much more if you make it online compared to offline as internet bookkeepers are competing with each other to offer the best odds. This works out great for you.

Betting Tips and Predictions

Not sure what bet to make? That’s not an issue when doing things online. The internet is packed full of betting tips and predictions. Some sportsbooks even have their own betting tips sections. These tips are put together by industry experts that have done all the research for you. Why look through years of statistics to choose a potential winner when someone has done it for you? These betting tips and predictions go a long way, especially for novice betters who aren’t sure where to put their money.

More Markets and Sports

The selection of sports and markets to bet on online is almost limitless. There’s a good chance that if you have something that you want to put money down on then you can find an online sportsbook that has some odds for you. A land-based bookie only deals in the biggest leagues and matches of the biggest sports. There are even special bets to enjoy on one-off events like tournaments and things not related to sports at all!

Bonuses

As mentioned before, the online market is a very competitive one. In order for an online bookie to survive they have to incentivize players. The main way they do this is through offering bonuses. Expect to receive lots of great goodies just for creating an account. This includes things like free bets and deposit bonuses where you get some extra money in your account.

Conclusion

All in all online betting is much more accessible and user-friendly compared to walking into a brick-and-mortar store. They offer better odds, have more markets to enjoy, provide great bonuses, and are just as secure as a regular bookie – if not more so. Don’t fall for the myth that online betting is dangerous!