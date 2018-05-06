NBA

Chris Paul throws ball in wild fashion, fails in attempt to draw foul

Rockets

Rockets veteran point guard Chris Paul knows what it takes to draw fouls, especially in big games, which is an underrated trait to bring to the table.

CP3 has never been to a conference finals, and he’s doing whatever he can to change that. He drew a double-team from the Jazz near the sideline late in the first half of Sunday’s game, and after taking a bit of contact, he attempted to sell it by throwing the ball up wildly from behind his head.

It didn’t work. CP3, however, did provide a funny-because-it’s-true quote in a postgame interview, though.

Gotta love CP3. He’s always entertaining.

