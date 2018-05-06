Chris Paul throws ball in wild fashion, fails in attempt to draw foul

Rockets veteran point guard Chris Paul knows what it takes to draw fouls, especially in big games, which is an underrated trait to bring to the table.

CP3 has never been to a conference finals, and he’s doing whatever he can to change that. He drew a double-team from the Jazz near the sideline late in the first half of Sunday’s game, and after taking a bit of contact, he attempted to sell it by throwing the ball up wildly from behind his head.

Chris Paul ends the first half of Game 4 in Chris Paul fashion. pic.twitter.com/n8vgzAjDeB — RealGM (@RealGM) May 7, 2018

It didn’t work. CP3, however, did provide a funny-because-it’s-true quote in a postgame interview, though.

Chris Paul not counting on getting to his first Conference Finals just yet: "Nah. It's the process, man. I've been here before 3-1. Sh*t went bad real quick." pic.twitter.com/J8eD56xYdR — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) May 7, 2018

Gotta love CP3. He’s always entertaining.