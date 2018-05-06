Lady Antebellum botches national anthem before Jets-Predators game (VIDEO)

Country trio Lady Antebellum was invited to sing The Star-Spangled Banner before Game 5 of the Jets-Predators series at Bridgestone Arena began, but they clearly were not prepared to do so.

The trio was off a number of times, including one instance where one singer was belting out one line of the national anthem, while another was doing a completely different one.

Yikes Lady Antebellum…. gotta get those words right! pic.twitter.com/sD6hPldO0J — Shane Clore (@shane_clore) May 6, 2018

That performance went about as well as the game did for the Predators, as they got dominated in the final two periods and lost the pivotal game, 6-2.