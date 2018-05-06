Mike's Met Of The Month, April 2018: Asdrubal Cabrera

Every month here at Metstradamus, I hand out a Met of the Month award. This award goes to a player who has been an outstanding performer during the month that was for the New York Mets, so it can either be an easy or difficult task. After the Mets exceeded expectations in April (and two March games) by posting a 17-9 record, there were plenty of candidates who were worthy of the first Met of the Month for 2018. In the end, the clear choice was second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera.

Over the season’s first 26 games, Cabrera batted .340 with five homers and 17 RBI’s. Cabrera’s production was huge, especially given the struggles out of the gate from guys like Yoenis Cespedes, Michael Conforto, and Jay Bruce. Mets’ manager Mickey Callaway quickly developed trust in Cabrera, batting him everywhere between first and fifth in the batting order, and the veteran second baseman repaid his skippers’ faith with tremendous production. On a team where there were a lot of questions to begin the year, Cabrera has been a key constant for the Mets so far.