Phillies infielder dupes Trea Turner, turns sweet double play late in game

Nationals young shortstop Trea Turner learned a lesson after falling — hook, line and sinker — during Saturday’s game against the Phillies.

The 24-year-old was fooled after attempting to steal second base in the ninth inning, when Matt Wieters popped a ball up. Phillies infielder Pedro Florimon caught it, but hid the ball perfectly, and casually tossed it to first base for the double play. He kept his glove down and made it look as if he was going to apply the tag, except that wasn’t the case.

Turner had no idea Florimon had even caught the ball, and was embarrassed following the easy force play at first base.

