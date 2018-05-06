Watch Baker Mayfield get bested by other first-round pick Denzel Ward in practice

The first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft squared off against the guy who was chosen just three spots later during practice on Friday, and only one of them won.

Baker Mayfield threw a quick slant that was intended for a receiver, but Denzel Ward jumped the route perfectly and picked the pass off.

Welp, there we have it. Sorry, Browns fans, but Mayfield will be a bust. That one play in practice, which doesn’t matter at all, confirms it.