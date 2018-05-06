LeBron James sinks Raptors with insane game-winner

LeBron James did it to the Raptors yet again on Saturday night.

James, who has been the Raptors’ worst nightmare in the playoffs over the years, was a thorn in their side in Game 3. James scored 38 points on 14-of-26 shooting, and also dished out seven assists and hauled in six rebounds.

But it was what he did at the end of the game that really turned heads. It was a move that seemed straight out of an NBA 2k19 game. The game was tied at 103-103, and James brought the ball up the court with less than five seconds remaining. For some reason, the Raptors chose not to double him, and he made them pay by casually draining an off-balance game-winner.

Welp, sorry Raptors fans, this series is over. LeBron just made sure of it.