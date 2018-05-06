WATCH: Lionel Messi destroys Real Madrid with hard tackle, huge goal

Barcelona star Lionel Messi did it all during Sunday’s El Clasico against Real Madrid.

Messi was clearly out to prove that he’s the best player in the world, as he often does when squaring off against Cristiano Ronaldo, and he did just that.

He gave Barcelona a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute, with a pretty sick goal.

Messi goal is better with Titanic music #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/EBmj73seWC — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) May 6, 2018

Not only that, he also received a yellow card for taking out Sergio Ramos with a hard tackle in the 45th minute.

Look at Messi pic.twitter.com/fnKVyElvV0 — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 6, 2018

Messi showed that he’s not only skilled, but gritty as well. He’s a jack of all trades.