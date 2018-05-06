Your Daily Cartoon: 'Dark Knight' Matt Harvey fading away in New York

The Mets have said goodbye to Matt Harvey, and he’s set to hit waivers.

But don’t expect the other New York team to take a flyer on him, as the Yankees have already made it clear they’re not interested. It makes sense, too, as the Bronx Bombers are rolling, and bringing in someone who could possibly mess with the vibe in the clubhouse isn’t a good idea.

So it’s safe to say that “The Dark Knight” is truly going dark, and will be disappearing from Gotham City, possibly for good.

[Credit: Will o’Toole]