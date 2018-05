It’s important for batters to keep their head on a swivel when facing Zack Greinke, as he has a number of different pitches in his arsenal.

Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel learned that lesson during Saturday’s game, when Greinke made him look silly with a ridiculously slow pitch.

Check out this swing and miss on Greinke’s 67-mph eephus curveball.

Zack Greinke, Beautiful 67mph eephus Curveball. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/Bisl8rSYI3 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 6, 2018

Nasty.