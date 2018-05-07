Donald Glover, 'Saturday Night Live' cast roast LeBron James' teammates in funny skit

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino hosted “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend, and, as expected, he crushed it.

It was quite a different role than he played in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and he probably enjoyed getting to let his hair down and be himself.

One particular skit he was involved in was pretty funny, but unfortunately, it did make the cut as far as getting air time. It should have, because Glover and the gang did a great job of mocking LeBron James’ teammates in “The Other Cavaliers.”

“Whatever LeBron needs, we’ll get it done … as long as what he needs isn’t basketball,” the “Cavs” players said.

That was great, and we would’v eliked to have watched it live.