Donovan Mitchell takes a shot at James Harden after Game 4 loss

Jazz rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell carried his team to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, but they ran into the buzz saw known as the Rockets, and are now on the brink of elimination.

Utah lost Game 3 at home, getting dominated from start to finish in a game that was never close. Sunday’s Game 4 wasn’t much different, with Houston taking a double-digit lead into the half.

When it was all said and done, the Rockets ended up emerging victorious to sweep the two-game set at Vivant Smart Home Arena, which didn’t go over well with Mitchell.

The frustration from two consecutive home losses appeared to wear on Mitchell after the game, as he complained about Harden’s playing style/propensity to draw fouls in this tweet.

Donovan Mitchell walking into the locker room after the Jazz’ Game 4 loss to Houston: “If that’s what he needs to win the MVP, so be it.” #HOUatUTA — Jake Edmonds (@JakeKUTV) May 7, 2018

Harden will likely end up taking home the 2018 MVP Award, while Mitchell will probably miss out on the Rookie of the Year Award, even though it’s debatable if either he or Ben Simmons is more deserving.

Still, a few foul calls didn’t decide this series. The Rockets winning both road games by a combined scoring margin of 34 points — without really even batting an eyelash — was the difference. The Rockets now appear headed for an epic showdown with the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals — just like everyone predicted back in 2017.