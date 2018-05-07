Gleyber Torres gets name in record books after slugging this home run (VIDEO)

The Baby Bombers just continue to produce talented young players that can rake — which is a big reason the team has won 15 of its last 16 games — and 21-year-old rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres is no different.

Torres came to the plate in the ninth inning of Sunday’s matchup with the Indians, with the game tied at 4-4, and he changed that in a hurry. He saw a breaking ball that hung up a bit, and the infielder sent it into his team’s own bullpen for the walkoff victory.

WALK IT OFF GLEYBER! A three-run BOMB by Baby Bomber @TorresGleyber gives the Yankees a come-from-behind, walk-off, 7-4 win! #GleyberGood #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/zdtWKWta0T — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 6, 2018

Not only that, Torres got his name in the record books, as he became the youngest Yankee since 1908 to hit a walkoff dinger.

At 21 years, 144 days, @TorresGleyber is the youngest Yankee since at least 1908 to hit a "walk-off" home run. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 6, 2018

The fans at Yankee Stadium seemed to love it.