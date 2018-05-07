Gleyber Torres gets name in record books after slugging this home run (VIDEO)

The Baby Bombers just continue to produce talented young players that can rake — which is a big reason the team has won 15 of its last 16 games — and 21-year-old rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres is no different.
Torres came to the plate in the ninth inning of Sunday’s matchup with the Indians, with the game tied at 4-4, and he changed that in a hurry. He saw a breaking ball that hung up a bit, and the infielder sent it into his team’s own bullpen for the walkoff victory.
Not only that, Torres got his name in the record books, as he became the youngest Yankee since 1908 to hit a walkoff dinger.
The fans at Yankee Stadium seemed to love it.
