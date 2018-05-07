Mets coach gets drilled in head by bat, is somehow unfazed by it (VIDEO)

Mets third base coach Glenn Sherlock never made it to the majors during his playing career, but he showed on Sunday that that wasn’t due to lack of toughness.

Sherlock, who was originally drafted and signed by the Astros 35 years ago, never made it out of their farm system, and has been with the Mets since last season (after starting his coaching career with the other New York ballclub).

He showed how tough he is on Sunday, getting drilled by Rockies catcher Tony Wolters’ bat, which flew out of his hand after he swung and missed at a Noah Syndergaard fastball.

Sherlock just casually shook it off and kept on plugging after being struck by the flying bat, which you can see below.

#Rockies @ #Mets Tony Wolters swings and has hit bat go flying into the Mets dugout, where it hits Mets third base coach Glenn Sherlock in the 4th inning (00:40) MLB Gameday: https://t.co/s2GDBoWV97 pic.twitter.com/3Z1WZWpgwK — Ballpark Videos (@BallparkVids) May 6, 2018

Sherlock is a heck of a lot tougher than the rest of us — that’s for sure. Others could have even been knocked out by that amount of contact.