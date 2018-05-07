Pelicans Post Game Report #189 Pels Crushed By Warriors 118-92 Breakdown & More

NBA

Pelicans

Big Q breakdown the Pels 118-92 loss to the Golden St Warriors with stats, facts & interviews from Coach Al Gentry, AD & Jrue Holiday. Plus Pelicans tops: Are we done?, Defense what defense?, Ref’s weren’t an issue, Pels give up home-court & Game 5 Preview with prediction.

