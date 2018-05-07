Ryan Mink's first impressions of Ravens rookie camp

Ryan Mink is the senior writer for the Ravens official website. He’s been doing his thing long enough that he has earned major credibility points, even being asked to appear regularly on local Baltimore sports talk radio, like WBAL and 107.5 The Fan, which means Mink is no shill for the team. He tends to tell it like it is.

Hence, you can take his recent comments on Ravens rookie camp for face value:

“Head Coach John Harbaugh said he was pleased overall with the 12-man draft class, plus 15 undrafted rookies and tryout players. He first noticed that they were in shape and ready to go for two “full-sized” practices. The tempo has been fast.

“I think they’ve done a really good job,” Harbaugh said. “The guys that we expected to stand out have and there have been some surprises with guys we brought in as free agents and tryout guys even. It’s been a plus-plus all the way across the board.”

“Here are the quick notes from practice: