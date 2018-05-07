Sneaky English soccer player bends rules, fools refs on shadow-aided throw-in

Not too many people watched Sunday’s Cardiff City-Reading matchup, although TSD’s resident soccer expert Jack King probably tuned in for a spell.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw, which wasn’t noteworthy. What was, though, was when a Reading player got away with throwing the ball in while in bounds — utilizing the shadows to help him do so.

The referees never even realized that the guy didn’t throw the ball in from behind the touch line. This was some Oceans 11-level trolling.

Did anyone else just see this in the Cardiff game? Throw in from the shadow line rather than the actual touch line?? Nobody picked up on it! pic.twitter.com/sWWSJukHbK — Scottish Mags 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@scottish_mags) May 6, 2018

That clip was far more entertaining than the match itself.